Mansory massaged Aston Martin DBX has plenty of aero

Mansory is one of the tuning companies that takes cool cars and makes them arguably better looking and better performing. The latest vehicle the company has turned its hand to is a 2022 Aston Martin DBX SUV. The black SUV wears a new body kit that has lots of aerodynamic enhancements and lime green accents.

Some of the most noticeable changes to the car include a new front bumper, a new rear splitter, two spoilers on the back glass, and revised side skirts and wheels. The interior was also heavily revised with custom upholstery featuring the same lime green accents.

Along with upgrading its style inside and out, Mansory also retuned the engine giving it enough power to reach 62 mph in 3.8 seconds. The SUV also has a 202 mph top speed. That performance comes courtesy of a twin-turbo V-8 producing 800 horsepower and about 738 pound-foot of torque. That is a significant gain compared to the factory 550 horsepower output. The carbon fiber is forged carbon style, having a different look than we typically see when it comes to carbon fiber components. Pricing is a mystery, but it will be expensive.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals