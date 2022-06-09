Manhart RS3 500 to come with 500 HP

Manhart is launching a modified version of the Audi RS3, the Manhart RS3 500, and the car will come with 500 horsepower.

The standard Audi RS3 comes with 400 horsepower, this modified model will get a range of upgrades including 20 inc alloys and more. The car will be available in both sedan and in Sportback versions.

Our latest project starts today! This is our new MANHART RS3 500, a model based upon the new current Audi RS3 (8Y) Sportback and Sedan versions. The tuning program for the new pocket rocket will include a range of upgrades including a MHtronik Powerbox bringing the power from 400 hp to 500 hp.

The new RS3-based model runs our Concave One 20 inch rims with the signature golden rim pinstripe. We will fit a new lowering spring kit to improve the stance of the Sedan and Sportback. Our exhaust upgrades will include a new stainless steel exhaust system with valve control.

You can find out more information about the new Manhart RS3 500 over at the Manhart website at the link below.

As yet there are no details on how much the 500 horsepower version of the Audi RS3 will retail for, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Manhart

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals