5 Pro Consulting PowerPoint slides and how to create them

If you need to given impressive presentation to clients or colleagues these five consulting PowerPoint slides can help you create personal presentations quickly. Creating informative and effective PowerPoint slides can often feel like an uphill battle, especially when you’re juggling multiple projects and tight deadlines. The struggle to balance clarity, consistency, and efficiency is real. In this guide and with the help of Analyst Academy, we’ll explore five of the most popular consulting PowerPoint slides and provide you with detailed instructions on how to build them. By the end, you’ll have the tools to create professional, polished presentations with ease whenever you need them.

Creating Amazing PowerPoint Slides

Key Takeaways : PowerPoint slides are crucial for conveying complex information in consulting, finance, and strategy presentations.

Five most commonly used PowerPoint slide layouts: Table Slide, Chart Slide, Subtitle Slide, Framework Slide, Visual Slide.

Table Slide: Display categories or lists with categories on the left and supporting text on the right.

Chart Slide: Visualize data with a title at the top and a chart occupying most of the slide.

Subtitle Slide: Show structure and logical flow with a main title and supporting subtitles and sections.

Framework Slide: Organize the deck and represent concepts visually with a central framework and supporting details.

Visual Slide: Explain real-life details using maps, photos, or diagrams with call-out boxes highlighting key points.

Step-by-step instructions for building each slide type are provided.

Additional resources include courses on PowerPoint presentation design and data visualization from Analyst Academy.

Mastering these slide layouts saves time and enhances the clarity and impact of presentations.

In the world of consulting, finance, and strategy, PowerPoint slides are indispensable tools for conveying complex information in a succinct and effective manner. By drawing examples from major consulting firms such as McKinsey, BCG, and Oliver Wyman, you can streamline the slide creation process, saving valuable time and ensuring that your presentations are of the highest quality.

1. Table Slide

Table slides are essential for displaying categories or lists in a clear and organized manner. These slides typically feature categories on the left side and supporting text on the right, making them highly flexible for presenting both qualitative and quantitative information. To build a table slide:

Begin by creating a box that will serve as the foundation for your table.

Copy the box to create additional rows or columns, depending on your needs.

Adjust the fill and outline of the boxes to ensure a clean and professional appearance.

Align the text within each box to maintain consistency and readability.

Use bullet points to present information clearly and concisely.

2. Chart Slide

Chart slides are crucial for data visualization, allowing you to make convincing points backed by data. These slides usually feature a title at the top, with a chart occupying the majority of the slide space. Common types of charts used in consulting presentations include line charts, bar charts, column charts, scatter plots, and pie charts. To create a chart slide:

Start by adding a clear and concise title that accurately reflects the content of the chart.

Insert the appropriate chart type that best represents your data and the message you want to convey.

Ensure that the chart type you choose matches the nature of the data and the point you are trying to make.

3. Subtitle Slide

Subtitle slides are excellent for showing structure and logical flow within your presentation. These slides feature a main title at the top, with supporting subtitles and sections below. They can also include charts or bullet points under each subtitle to provide additional context and detail. To build a subtitle slide:

Create the main title and subtitles that outline the key points or sections of your presentation.

Align the titles and subtitles properly to ensure a clean and organized layout.

Add supporting text or charts under each subtitle as needed to provide further information or evidence.

4. Framework Slide

Framework slides are useful for organizing the deck and representing concepts visually. These slides typically feature a central framework or diagram with supporting details around it. To maintain focus and clarity, it is important to include only the essential details and avoid overcrowding the slide. To create a framework slide:

Use existing templates or SmartArt to quickly create a visually appealing framework.

Convert the templates or SmartArt to shapes for greater customization options.

Customize the colors of the framework to match your presentation’s overall theme and branding.

5. Visual Slide

Visual slides are often used to explain real-life details using maps, photos, or diagrams. These slides are particularly effective in appendices or client presentations, as they help to illustrate complex concepts or situations in a more tangible way. The main visual is usually placed in the center of the slide, with call-out boxes highlighting key points or features. To build a visual slide:

Place the main visual, such as a map, photo, or diagram, in the center of the slide.

Add call-out boxes to draw attention to specific points or features within the visual.

Use shadow effects to enhance the readability and visual appeal of the call-out boxes.

By mastering these five essential slide layouts, professionals in consulting, finance, and strategy can create effective and efficient presentations that clearly communicate their ideas and insights. Consistently using these layouts not only saves time in the slide creation process but also enhances the clarity and impact of the information being presented. For those looking to further refine their PowerPoint presentation skills, additional resources such as courses offered by Analyst Academy on presentation design and data visualization can be highly beneficial. Additionally, consulting a free blog post listing over 100 presentations can provide valuable inspiration and reference material.

In conclusion, the ability to create compelling and professional PowerPoint slides is a critical skill for success in consulting and related fields. By understanding and applying the five most popular slide layouts outlined in this guide, you can streamline your presentation creation process, ensure consistency, and effectively convey your message to your audience.

