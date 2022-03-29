Make your own Swiss Army knife with the Parallel kit

Alex Peet has returned to Kickstarter once again launches third project which is already raised over $25,000 thanks to over 200 backers with still 25 days to go. He has created a unique kit that allows you to make your very own Swiss army knife with all the components provided.

A wide variety of different options are available from clear shell to polished brass inlays. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $66 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

Build your own Swiss Army knife

“Build your own personalized, custom swiss army knife. Learn about how it works & create your very own swiss army knife, from scratch. This is our 3rd campaign now. We fulfilled the last 2 on time with very few hiccups! We’re very confident we’ll get you these kits before October this year and have been working with our factory, designing the samples and working with prototypes to ensure that we have considered all the potential engineering risks.

“This was our ultimate ambition with these custom swiss army knives – to make something that will last a lifetime of use. We use sandblasted titanium (an incredible, long-lasting, lightweight material) or polished brass, which will patina over time and look even better after a good ten years of use and more!”

If the Swiss Army knife crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Swiss Army knife kit project watch the promotional video below.

“Our packaging is made from paper and recyclable aluminium tins. We spent a long time developing it and we couldn’t be happier with it – it presents the product beautifully, protects it and is good for the environment.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the kit, jump over to the official Swiss Army knife crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

