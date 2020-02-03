Lubor’s Lens optical illusion makes objects invisible

If you have not come across a Lubor’s Lens before you may be interested in this video which explains the optical illusion created by the lens, allowing it to make objects disappear in front of your eyes. The Lubor’s Lens credit card sized cards are available to purchase from $1 from online retailers such as eBay and similar and are capable of distorting the optics of objects placed close to them. The NightHawkInLight YouTube channel explains more about the unique optical illusion which is already used to cloak things in real life.

“In this video I explore the physics of an ‘invisibility shield’, otherwise known as a Lubor’s Lens. You may have seen viral clips of this type of material attached to a riot shield, advertised for police and military applications to provide an effective (but not perfect) cloak in certain environments. This video explores how that technology works.”

Source : Adafruit

