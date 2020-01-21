Magnetic wooden building blocks allow children to push their creativity

Even today building blocks are great for children to play with from an early age, enabling them to improve their fine motor skills, cognition and more. Now a simple addition to the wooden building block in the form of magnets allows children to expand their creativity even further whatever their age. Kolekto A range of wooden building blocks fitted with magnets have been launched via Kickstarter this month by a team based in Copenhagen, Denmark. The handmade wooden magnetic blocks that will “challenge your creativity and turn gravity and balance upside down.”

Earlybird pledges are now available and shipping is expected to take place during March 2020, worldwide shipping is available in a wide variety of different pledge options are available, watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“My Kids and my inspiration and the reason why i startet doing what i do. Why? Because I love the way they think, their creative minds and wild imagination. Give them anything …. a piece of wood, a leaf, a cup, what ever it is, they will start playing with it, turning it around, changing its position ….and before you know it, a whole new imaginary world is build up around the item they are playing with and the more into the play they go, the more real their imaginary world around it becomes. It is truely fascinating and there is nothing I love more than getting inspired by their games and imaginary worlds, it opens my eyes and makes me see the world from a new playful perspective. I really hope their wonderful imagination will stay with them.”

“My kids have been my inspiration and one of the reasons i startet to design and create toys. My ambition is to create a sustainable toy collection that stimulates creativity and openended games. For me it is important that the materials and the design speak to both children and adults natural attraction to beauty and good craftmanship. I am inspired by the scandinavian and japanes wood-joinery tradition, which is well known for its high aesthetic and attention to the detail. With this approach I hope to design a product that will last a lifetime. A toy kids will take with them into their adult life….that will remind them, that they should never grow to old to play!”

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals