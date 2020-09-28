Mafia Definitive Edition launches on Xbox, PS4 and PC

The Mafia Definitive Edition game has this week launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems offering a single player action adventure created by developers Hangar 13 and published by 2K Games. the Mafia Definitive Edition provides a remake of the 2002 game Mafia and includes remastered versions of Mafia 2 and 3.

“Three Eras of Organized Crime in America Mafia: Definitive Edition – 1930’s, Lost Heaven, IL Re-made from the ground up, rise the ranks of the mafia during the Prohibition-era of organized crime in America. After an inadvertent brush with the mob, cabdriver Tommy Angelo is reluctantly thrust into the world of organized crime. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri family, the rewards become too big to ignore.”

“Live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence. Mafia III: Definitive Edition – 1968, New Bordeaux, LA After years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay’s surrogate family, the black mob, is betrayed and killed out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family on the ashes of the old and blazes a path of military-grade revenge through the Mafioso responsible.”

Set within the fictional city of Lost Heaven (based on Chicago) during the 1930s, the story follows the rise and fall of taxi driver-turned-mobster Tommy Angelo within the Salieri crime family. As a remake, the game improves on the original’s gameplay, remaking the entire setting, enhancing mission dynamics and utilising a new voice cast. It also introduces motorcycles, absent from all previous installments of the Mafia series.

Source : Major Nelson

