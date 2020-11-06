macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update released for the Mac

Apple has released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update, this is a supplemental update and does not bring any new features to the Mac.

The update comes with some security updates, Apple is fixing a number of security vulnerabilities in macOS with this update, you can see the release notes below.

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update –– Restart Required

macOS Catalina 10.15.7 Supplemental Update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As yet there are no details on whether there is anything else included in this new supplemental update for macOS, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Apple

