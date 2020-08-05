macOS Big Sur fourth beta released to Apple developers

Apple has today released the fourth division of its upcoming macOS Big Sur operating system, making it available to Apple developers for testing and development purposes. The beta release of macOS Big Sur is now available to download through the Apple Developer Center.

“macOS Big Sur elevates the most advanced desktop operating system in the world to a new level of power and beauty. Experience Mac to the fullest with a refined new design. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. And get even more transparency around your privacy. Unparalleled power. Legendary ease of use. Limitless creativity. macOS Big Sur brings a refined new design that gives you even more of the things you love about Mac.”

To learn more about what you can expect from the next big operating system from Apple, macOS Big Sur, check out the overview video below.

Source : Apple

