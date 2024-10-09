MacBook Thunderbolt 4 Quad 4K Dock With DisplayLink by Kensington

Kensington has launched its new SD5900T EQ Thunderbolt 4 Quad 4K 40 Gbps Dock, designed to elevate the productivity of MacBook users. Tailored for professionals who require a seamless multitasking experience, the MacBook dock support for up to four external displays and 40 Gbps data transfer speeds. With its sleek design and robust functionality, the SD5900T is optimized for MacBooks running macOS 11 or above, making it a prefect solution for enhancing visual workspaces and productivity.

Thunderbolt 4 Quad 4K Dock

Key Takeaways Supports up to four external 4K displays at 60 Hz for MacBook M1/M2/M3 with Pro and Max chipsets.

Offers 40 Gbps data transfer speeds and up to 100 W (96 W certified) charging.

16-in-1 design with multiple connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more.

Features sustainable design with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum.

Includes security features like zero-footprint mounting and cable lock slots.

Compatible with MacBook running macOS 11 or above.

Unleashing the Power of Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayLink Technology

The SD5900T EQ Dock uses the power of Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayLink technology to provide a comprehensive solution for MacBook users. This combination allows for seamless connectivity and data transfer, supporting daisy chaining of SSDs, monitors, and other Thunderbolt devices. The dock’s hybrid technology ensures that peripheral devices are blocked from unauthorized access to system memory, thanks to Intel VT-d DMA protection.

Comprehensive Connectivity and Design

Kensington’s SD5900T Dock is designed with a 16-in-1 configuration, offering a wide array of connectivity options to suit various setups. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C 2 Gen2 10 Gbps, one USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10 Gbps, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5 Gbps, two HDMI/DisplayPort options, one DisplayPort, a 3.4 mm audio jack, an SD card reader, a Micro SD card reader, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. This extensive range of ports ensures that users can connect multiple devices and accessories effortlessly.

Pricing and Availability

The Kensington SD5900T EQ Thunderbolt 4 Quad 4K 40 Gbps Dock is now available in North America through various channels, including Amazon and other online retailers. It comes with a three-year limited warranty and professional support, ensuring peace of mind for users. The MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screens, designed to protect sensitive data from visual theft, are also available with a two-year limited warranty.

Exploring Other Kensington Solutions

In addition to the SD5900T Dock, Kensington offers a range of solutions designed to enhance the MacBook experience. The MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screens provide seamless magnetic attachment to MacBook Pro frames, reducing the risk of unauthorized viewing and protecting sensitive data. These screens also filter out harmful blue light, easing eye strain and improving viewing clarity.

For those interested in further enhancing their MacBook setup, Kensington’s portfolio includes a variety of high-performance accessories that focus on security, productivity, and connectivity. From laptop locking stations to advanced docking solutions, Kensington continues to deliver innovative products that meet the evolving needs of Apple users. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Kensington :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals