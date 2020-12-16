Nomad premium Leather Sleeve MacBook Pro case

If you are searching for a premium leather case to protect your Apple MacBook Pro laptop, you may be interested in the new products launched bye Nomad this month is the form of the MacBook Pro Leather Sleeve available for both 13 and 16 inch models and the Nomad Mousepad priced at $59.95.

“Leather Sleeve’s compression-molded EVA shell precisely follows the contours of your MacBook to create a snug form-fit. Using a high-density EVA gives Leather Sleeve the durability needed to keep its shape over time and provide long term protection for your MacBook.

This hands-free closure relies on 48 precisely positioned magnets to snap shut as soon as your MacBook is safely inside. The strong N42 grade magnets ensure your MacBook stays tucked away whether Leather Sleeve is carried inside a bag or on its own.”

“We source this leather from the renowned Horween Leather Co. of Chicago, one of America’s oldest tanneries. Over time, the raw, vegetable tanned leather will patina, developing a look that is exclusively yours. From day one to 100, your MacBook Sleeve will weather but not wear out, creating a handsome, rich character unique to you.”

Nomad Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro from $229.95 :

– Brown Horween leather from the USA

– Develops a rugged patina

– Secure magnetic closure

– Compression Molded EVA Interior

– USB-C port access for charging

– Available in 13-inch or 16-inch versions

Nomad Mousepad $59.95

– Horween leather from the USA

– Heat-pressed surface

– Compatible with optical and laser sensors

– Micro-textured rubber base to provide grip on any desk surface

– Microfiber travel bag

– 2.5mm thick

– Available in rustic brown or black colors

Source : Nomad

