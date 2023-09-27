DockNova USB-C 10-in-1 MacBook and PC hub and dock

DockNova is a new 10-in-1 USB-C hub designed for privacy protection, diverse connectivity, high-speed data transfer, large data storage, and multi-device charging. One of the standout features of the DockNova USB-C hub is its one-click screen shutdown function.

This feature is designed to enhance user privacy by allowing them to quickly shut down their screens, preventing others from viewing their activities. In an era where privacy is paramount, this feature is a significant addition that sets DockNova apart from other hubs in the market.

The DockNova hub is not just about privacy, it’s also about connectivity. It offers various interfaces to cater to diverse connectivity needs. The hub includes a 10Gbps USB-C port, a 10Gbps USB-A port, and dual 480Mbps USB-A ports. These ports allow for high-speed data transfer and device connection, making it a versatile tool for both personal and professional use.

MacBook and PC hub and dock

Introductory early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $109 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“DockNova aims to create an excellent appearance and tactile experience. Made of high-quality aluminum alloy casing, after fine 25 micron sandblasting oxidation process, the surface presents a unique texture and fineness. At the same time, we also use tempered glass with 3D arc edge technology, so that you can intuitively observe the exquisite structure inside the product through the appearance, and also provide an extraordinary touch experience.”

If the DockNova campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the DockNova MacBook and PC hub and dock project survey the promotional video below.

Data transfer is not the only area where DockNova excels. The hub is also equipped with PD100W charging technology, which allows for high-power device charging. This feature is particularly useful for users who have multiple devices that need charging. To use the PD charging function, users simply need to plug their power supply into the hub, which supports a power supply type of “5V-19V”. This makes DockNova a convenient and efficient solution for charging needs.

In terms of storage, DockNova supports high-capacity memory cards up to 4TB M.2 SSD. This feature allows for large file storage, making it an ideal tool for users who need to store and transfer large amounts of data. Whether it’s for work or personal use, DockNova’s large data storage capability is a significant advantage.

“DockNova has wide compatibility and works seamlessly with multiple devices and operating systems without installing drivers. Whether it’s a laptop, tablet or smartphone, DockNova has you covered.”

Finally, DockNova supports a maximum transmission speed of 10Gbps. This high-speed data transfer capability makes it a powerful tool for users who need to transfer large amounts of data quickly and efficiently. Whether it’s transferring files for work or streaming high-definition videos, DockNova’s high-speed data transfer capability ensures that users can do so without any lag or delay.

DockNova’s 10-in-1 USB-C hub is a comprehensive solution for privacy protection, diverse connectivity, high-speed data transfer, large data storage, and multi-device charging. Its innovative features and high-performance capabilities make it a standout choice in the market. Whether it’s for personal or professional use, DockNova offers a versatile and efficient solution for digital connectivity needs.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



