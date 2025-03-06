M4 MacBook Air vs. M3: What’s the Real Difference?

The MacBook Air M4 builds on the foundation of the M3, offering a range of notable upgrades that cater to users seeking a lightweight yet powerful laptop. While maintaining many of the features that made the M3 popular, the M4 introduces advancements in processor performance, memory capacity, and pricing. Below is a detailed comparison from Matt Talks Tech to help you evaluate how these two models differ and which one might suit your needs better.

Processor and Performance

The MacBook Air M4 is powered by Apple’s latest 10-core CPU, which combines six efficiency cores and four performance cores. This configuration delivers a substantial improvement in both single-core and multi-core performance compared to the M3’s 8-core CPU, which features an even split of four efficiency and four performance cores.

For tasks such as multitasking, video editing, and running resource-intensive applications, the M4 provides smoother and faster performance. Whether you’re a professional handling demanding workloads or a casual user seeking a responsive experience, the M4’s processor represents a clear upgrade over the M3.

Memory and RAM Options

One of the most significant enhancements in the M4 is its memory configuration. The base model now starts with 16GB of RAM, doubling the M3’s 8GB starting point. Additionally, the M4 supports upgrades to 32GB of RAM, making it an excellent choice for users who require more memory for tasks like software development, 3D rendering, or video production.

This expanded memory capacity ensures that the M4 can handle heavier multitasking and more demanding applications, offering a smoother experience for professionals and power users alike.

Display and Visual Experience

Both the M4 and M3 models feature Apple’s LED IPS displays, available in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch sizes. The resolution remains consistent, with 2560×1664 for the smaller model and 2880×1864 for the larger one, delivering a sharp 224 pixels per inch (PPI).

The displays maintain a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness, making sure vibrant visuals suitable for casual browsing, creative work, or media consumption. While the display technology hasn’t changed, it continues to meet the high standards expected from Apple, offering excellent color accuracy and clarity.

Storage Options

Storage configurations remain unchanged between the two models, ranging from 256GB to 2TB. This range provides flexibility for users with varying needs. Whether you prioritize affordability or require ample space for large files, applications, or media libraries, both the M3 and M4 offer sufficient options to accommodate your preferences.

Battery Life and Charging Features

Battery performance is identical across both models, offering up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. This makes both laptops reliable for long workdays, travel, or extended periods away from a power source. Charging options include MagSafe and USB-C, with support for up to 70W power adapters, making sure fast and convenient recharging.

Design and Port Configuration

The M4 retains the same lightweight and portable design as the M3, weighing 1.24kg for the 13.6-inch model and 1.51kg for the 15.3-inch version. The port configuration is also unchanged, featuring MagSafe, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and a headphone jack. This familiar design ensures a seamless transition for users upgrading from the M3 while maintaining the sleek and minimalist aesthetic Apple is known for.

Camera and Video Conferencing

The M4 introduces a new 12MP 1080p webcam, offering sharper image quality and better low-light performance compared to the M3’s standard 1080p camera. For users who frequently engage in video conferencing, online meetings, or content creation, the M4’s upgraded camera provides a noticeable improvement in clarity and detail.

Connectivity and Audio Performance

Both models support Wi-Fi 6E, delivering faster and more reliable wireless connectivity. This ensures smoother performance for activities like streaming, downloading large files, or online gaming.

Audio performance remains consistent, with both the M4 and M3 featuring four stereo speakers. These speakers provide clear and immersive sound, making them suitable for media consumption, virtual meetings, and casual music listening.

Operating System and Software Longevity

Both laptops run macOS 15 Sonoma, Apple’s latest operating system. However, the M4 is expected to receive software updates for an additional year compared to the M3. This extended support ensures better long-term compatibility with future applications and features, making the M4 a more future-proof investment for users planning to keep their device for several years.

Pricing and Value

The M4 offers competitive pricing, with the 13.6-inch model starting at $999 and the 15.3-inch version priced at $1,199. In contrast, the M3 launched at a higher price point with only 8GB of RAM in its base configuration. The M4’s improved specifications and lower starting price make it a better value for most users, especially those looking for a balance between performance and affordability.

Color Options and Customization

The M4 introduces a new Sky Blue color, replacing the Space Gray option available with the M3. Other color options, including Silver, Starlight, and Midnight, remain unchanged. This addition provides users with more variety when selecting a finish that matches their personal style.

Final Thoughts

The MacBook Air M4 delivers meaningful upgrades in processor performance, memory capacity, and pricing, making it a strong contender for users in need of a capable and portable laptop. While features like display, storage, and battery life remain consistent with the M3, the M4’s enhancements in key areas provide better value overall.

For those upgrading from an older model or seeking a lightweight laptop that balances performance, design, and cost, the M4 stands out as a compelling choice that meets the demands of both casual users and professionals.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



