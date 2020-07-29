Lytte HarmoniQ acoustic 3D Hi-Fi TWS earphones from $109

The Lytte HarmoniQ earbuds are capable are capable of providing up to 35 hours of playback users a wide variety of features including auto pairing using Bluetooth, active call noise cancelling, noise isolation, touch control and more. The earbuds also support Apple Siri and Google Assistant allowing you additional features with your smartphone or tablet. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Lytte HarmoniQ earbuds which of launched via Indigogo this week.

Early bird pledges are available from $109 offering a considerable 52% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan the campaign is successful worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during October 2020.

– Optimized Acoustic Shape – The shape of the horn determines the sound of the instrument, earphone shape does too. The 3D sound engineered one-piece shape produces a superior acoustic travel path for the sound waves.

– Better Materials For Rigidity – Our unique materials provide the right rigidity to deliver a controlled sound resonance with low distortion.

Features of the Lytte HarmoniQ acoustic 3D Hi-Fi TWS earphones :

– 35 Hours Playtime

– Noise Isolation

– Active Call Noise Canceling

– Bluetooth Auto Pair

– aptX codec Bluetooth 5.0

– 3D Printed Acoustic Casing

– IPX4 Waterproof

– Touch Control

– 24 Month Warranty

– Voice Assistant

Source : Indiegogo

