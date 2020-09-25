After a successful crowdfunding campaign preorders are now available worldwide for the new Lumi keyboard, designed to provide an easier way to learn how to play the keyboard in conjunction with your tablet. “Discover 100s of songs from pop to classical, interactive lessons in bite-sized films, and exercises that reinforce your skills. Choose where you start. Take things at your own speed. Amaze yourself how quickly you progress!”

The Lumi app supports both iOS and Android and the free version offers 40 songs, over 60 lessons and 72 exercises. Once you have mastered those a subscription for $9.99 per month Provides access to the premium version with over 400 songs, more than 130 lessons and 380 exercises.

“LUMI Keys dazzles by combining light, color, and next-generation technology, all in one portable keyboard that puts you on the fast track to making music. Learning to play has never been easier. Just follow the lights and colors on the keyboard, which sync with those in the LUMI app. It’s a new approach that’s completely intuitive – and fun! The brightest keyboard ever made, LUMI glows with color. Fresnel lens-inspired whole-key illumination helps you learn music through seeing as much as hearing.”

The Lumi keyboard with case, free shipping and a $50 voucher for Lumi Premium is now available to preorder for $299. For more information on the Lumi keyboard now available to preorder jump over to the official Roli website via the link below.

Source : Lumi : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals