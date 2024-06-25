LuckFox Pico Ultra designed for headless computing apps

The LuckFox Pico Ultra is a innovative compact single-board computer designed specifically for headless computing applications. Measuring just 50 x 50mm (2″ x 2″), this tiny yet powerful device is packed with features that make it ideal for a variety of applications, from computer vision to IoT projects.

LuckFox Pico Ultra Key Takeaways : Compact size: 50 x 50mm (2″ x 2″)

Powered by Rockchip RV1106G3 vision processor

USB Type-C and Type-A ports

Onboard microphone and 10/100 Ethernet port

Optional support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

Optional Power Over Ethernet (PoE) module

256MB DDR3L memory and 8GB eMMC storage

MIPI-CSI 2-lane camera connector

Image signal processor supporting 5MP images at 30 fps

GPIO headers, speaker header, antenna connector, and RTC battery connector

RGB LCD interface

Powerful Processing Capabilities

At the heart of the LuckFox Pico Ultra is the Rockchip RV1106G3 vision processor, which features a single 1 GHz ARM Cortex-A7 32-bit CPU core, a 300 MHz RISC-V microcontroller, and a neural processing unit (NPU). The NPU delivers up to 0.5 TOPS of int8 performance or 1 TOPS of int4, making it highly efficient for AI and machine learning tasks.

Extensive Connectivity Options

The LuckFox Pico Ultra offers a wide range of connectivity options to suit various project needs. It includes USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an onboard microphone, and a 10/100 Ethernet port. For those requiring wireless connectivity, the device offers optional support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, an optional Power Over Ethernet (PoE) module is available for enhanced power management.

Advanced Video Processing

Despite its compact size, the LuckFox Pico Ultra excels in video processing capabilities. It features a MIPI-CSI 2-lane camera connector and an image signal processor that supports decoding 5MP images at up to 30 frames per second. This makes it an excellent choice for computer vision applications and other projects requiring high-quality video input.

Additional Features

The LuckFox Pico Ultra is equipped with several other features to enhance its versatility:

GPIO headers for custom hardware integration

Speaker header for audio output

Antenna connector for improved wireless signal

RTC battery connector for real-time clock functionality

RGB LCD interface for display integration

Pricing and Availability

The LuckFox Pico Ultra is available now, with prices starting at $18 for the base model without the PoE or wireless modules. For those needing additional features, the model with both PoE and wireless modules is priced at $30. Alternatively, customers can choose to add individual modules: the WiFi/BT module adds $4 to the price, and the PoE module is available for an additional $8.

The LuckFox Pico Ultra is a compact single-board computer that offers a robust set of features for headless computing applications. Its powerful processing capabilities, extensive connectivity options, and advanced video processing make it an ideal choice for a wide range of projects.

Whether you’re working on computer vision, IoT, or other innovative applications, the LuckFox Pico Ultra provides the performance and flexibility you need. For those interested in exploring other areas, the LuckFox Pico Ultra’s GPIO headers and various connectors offer ample opportunities for custom hardware integration and expansion. This makes it a versatile tool for developers and hobbyists alike.



