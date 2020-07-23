Lotus is opening an Advanced Technology Center at the University of Warwick

Lotus has announced that they are opening a new Advanced Technology Center at the University of Warwick.

The company has said that Lotus Engineering, which is the consultancy division of Lotus will have it HQ at the new site.

Located on the University of Warwick’s Wellesbourne Campus, the new facility is established in partnership with WMG at the University of Warwick. WMG is an international leader in successful collaboration between academic research, teaching, training, and industry. The substantial facility consists of offices, workshops and laboratory space with ample opportunity for expansion.

Initially, 130 engineers will move in, complementing the 500-strong engineering team at the home of Lotus Cars in Hethel, Norfolk.

Source Lotus

