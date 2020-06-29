Apple TV+ Losing Alice psychological thriller trailer

Apple has announced a new Apple TV+ series Losing Alice, neo-noir psychological thriller from creator, writer and director Sigal Avin. Apple has partnered with Israel’s Dori Media productions in association with HOT on “Losing Alice,” which recently hosted its premiere as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

“After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, “Losing Alice” is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.”

“Losing Alice is an 8-episode erotic, psychological, neo-noir thriller, inspired by Faust’s tale. It tells the story of Alice, an ambitious 47 year old female film director who becomes obsessed with 24 year old screenwriter femme-fatale Sophie and eventually surrenders all moral integrity, in order to achieve power, success and unlimited relevance. Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as guilt, jealousy, fear of aging, rage and the complex relationships women have with each other. And, above all, Losing Alice is a love letter for the-still too rare- female director. Losing Alice is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind.”

Source : Apple : MacRumours

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals