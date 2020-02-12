Logitech StreamCam $170 make streaming easy with Logitech Capture app

Logitech has announced the availability of its new StreamCam priced at $170 and created for video streamers and features a USB-C connection and has been designed to be used with the Logitech Capture application to make creating content with your web cam “fun, fast, and intuitive” says Logitech. Check out the promo video below to learn more.

“Connect, record, and share. Start recording high-quality video content the second you connect your new webcam. Logitech Capture makes it easy to share your passion with the world.”

Features of the Logitech StreamCam camera :

– Full HD 1080P at 60fps The ultimate streaming experience for both creator And audience with ultra-smooth accurate motion and more precise video

– Connects with USB-C the standard for fast and reliable connections Streamcam uses USB Type-C to ensure efficient video transfer speeds

– Smart Auto-Focus & exposure ai-enabled facial tracking in Logitech capture delivers accurate focus and exposure no matter where you’re positioned

– Create vertical video in full HD simply turn Streamcam 90° to shift into portrait mode in Logitech capture and create videos optimised for smartphones

– Versatile mounting options achieve the perfect angle for any stream or video with flexible mounting options A monitor mount and a tripod mount are included

– Powered by Logitech capture create and share content with ease – customise your recordings and adjust settings with Logitech capture app

– Compatible with Windows and Mac OS Streamcam works with Windows 10 and Mac OS 10 14 or above and is optimised for open Broadcaster software (obs) and XSplit

Source : Logitech

