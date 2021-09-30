Logitech MX Keys Mini launched

Logitech has launched a new wireless keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys Mini, it is designed ton be used by creators and it is smaller than the standard MX Keys keyboard.

The new Logitech MX Keys Mini is now available to buy, it retails for $99.99 in the US and for £99.99 in the UK. The device comes in a choice of three different colors, Graphite, Rose and Pale Gray.

“Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. “MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.”



MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s best non-mechanical typing technology. The minimalist form factor aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching – resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics. Its spherically-dished keys place every key, command and shortcut at your fingertips, without cluttering your space with extra keys you don’t need.

You can find out more information about the new Logitech MX Keys keyboard over at Logitech at the link below.

