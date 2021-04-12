Logitech is stopping making its Harmony remotes

Logitech has announced that it will stop making its Harmony range of remotes for TVs, the company will continue to support existing products.

Logitech have been making these Harmony remotes for some time and they have been popular devices, the company will continue to offer existing remotes until they are sold out.

While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes.

We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.

You can find out more details about Logitech’s plans to stop making their Harmony remotes over at their website at the link below.

Source Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals