Transparent lock picking practice set hits Kickstarter $69

If you’re interested in learning how cylinder locks work and the art of lock picking, beginners may be interested in a new stainless steel practice set which has been launched via Kickstarter and includes 5 training padlocks together with 20 tools including Hooks, Rakes, Tension Wrenches and Holder as well as a handy LED flashlight embedded in the end of the handle allowing you to easily illuminate your work. Watch the quick overview video below to learn more about the set which is now available complete with five transparent practice locks for $69.

“Transparent Practice Padlock – You can easy to see all the movement of the pins and springs a clear acrylic shell is ideal. Practical Brain Training – The challenge of unlocking multiple kinds of locks. Easy and fun, it is not only an educational life skill but can be also a great parenting game. Lock with open chambers on all the moving parts that allow you to see how it work. It took about 30 seconds to learn how to pick the practice lock.”

Source : Kickstarter

