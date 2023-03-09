Squarock live streaming all-in-one audio controller

If you are searching for an all-in-one audio equipment controller you may be interested in the Squarock Commander M1. A new piece of kit launched by the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this week specifically designed to provide a portable all-in-one audio equipment controller can be used for live streaming, recording, podcasts, music creation and more. Thanks to over 800 backers the project has already raised over $170,000.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Squarock Commander M1 audio interface is professional-grade equipment to produce your audio. It is a composed of a sound mixer, sound card, voice-changer, and sound effects board. People usually use it for podcasts, live streaming, music creation, audio recording, online games and more. Wide Compatibility: Commander M1 has a widely compatible audio interface. It can be used with almost all terminal devices, including, desktop PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more. Also is can be used with most operating systems. PC: Windows, Mac OS… iPhone/Tablet: iOS, Android, Windows Phone and other systems.”

Live streaming controller

“Multipurpose: M1 audio interface acts as an extension of your PC or phone. As long as it is connected to your PC or phone, it will serve as an audio input & output device. You can use it with almost all applications. It is free-drive, plug and play. We specifically designed this to free you from the tedious setup of traditional audio equipment, allowing you to focus on your audio production. It is ideal for use with popular software applications and network platforms such as, OBS, Audacity, Adobe Audition, and video platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Tiktok, Facebook Live, and Uplive.”

With the assumption that the Squarock crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Squarock live streaming controller project watch the promotional video below.

“The button to the right of the power button turns on the screen and button backlights. There are 4 levels of the display lights. In level 1, the screen and button backlights are brightest. In level 2, the button backlights and screen are at medium level. In level 3, the screen and button backlights are at the lowest level of brightness. In level 4, the button backlights are off, and the screen backlight at the lowest level of brightness. The system default is level 1. You can see all of the indication icons changing on the LED screen.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the live streaming controller, jump over to the official Squarock crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





