Live Gamer BOLT external 4K HDR and 240 FPS capture box launches from $449

AVerMedia Technologies has this week launched the world’s first external capture box offering 4K HDR and 240 frames per second. Priced at $449 the Live Gamer BOLT capture box is the world’s first external video capture device to record 4K60 HDR10 and Full HD at 240 frames per second as well as featuring Thunderbolt 3.

PC gamers can use the BOLT to pass-through and record Full HD video at a massive 240 frames per second, while content creators will be able to record HDR10 content up to 4K 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution at 60 frames per second. Even before its launch the Live Gamer BOLT has already received two awards, in the form of the Taiwan Excellence 2020 Award for its industry innovation, and the Red Dot Award for its outstanding and elegant design.

“With the BOLT’s ultra-low latency, award-winning aesthetics, impressive video capturing power, and RGB lighting effects, AVerMedia has set a new standard in the consumer video capture industry. The BOLT holds fast to AVerMedia’s worldwide acclaimed ultra-low latency with a preview latency of less than 50 ms. Due to Intel’s powerful and robust ThunderboltTM 3 connectivity, the BOLT can deliver uncompressed video capture without compromise. With a built-in video processing unit, the BOLT is capable of up-down video resolution scaling, frame rate conversion, and even HDR to SDR tone mapping on the fly without affecting CPU or GPU performance.”

Live Gamer BOLT Features

– 4K60 HDR 10 Video Recording

– Full HD 240 FPS High Frame Rate Video Recording

– Onboard Video Processing

– 7.1/51. Ch Surround Sound Pass-Through

– ThunderboltTM 3 Connectivity

– RGB Lighting Effects

Product Details

– Interface: Thunderbolt 3 (Not compatible with USB 3.0, 3.1, 3.2)

– Video Input & Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.0

– Audio Input: HDMI 2.0, 3.5 mm Line In jack

– Max. Pass-Through Resolution : 2160p60 HDR /1440p144/ 1080p240

– Max. Recording Resolution: 2160p60 HDR* /1440p144/ 1080p240

– Supported Resolution: 2160p, 1440p, 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 576p, 480p

– Record Format: MPEG 4

– Dimensions (W x D x H): 120 x 120 x 29.3 mm (4.72 x 4.72 x 1.15 in)

– Weight: 348 g (12.27 oz)

– Bundled Software: RECentral streaming software, Cyberlink PowerDirector 15 – 4K video

– editing software

System Requirements (Dedicated streaming rig)

– For 4Kp60 HDR or 1080p240 recording

– Operating system: Windows 10

– Processor: Laptop – i7-7700HQ; Desktop – i5-6XXX

– Graphics Card: Laptop – NVIDIA GTX1050 Ti; Desktop – NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD

– RX 5500 XT

– RAM: Laptop – 8 GB; Desktop – 8 GB (DDR4 2400 or above

Source : AVerMedia

