The Little Mermaid Disney film premiers May 26th

Disney has today released a new trailer for its upcoming Little Mermaid remake which will premiere in theatre screens worldwide from May 26, 2023 onwards. The latest remake of the Little Mermaid storyline has been directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee and rather than an animation is a live action adaptation of the Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name.

Little Mermaid 2023

“Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica’s ruler King Triton, is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with him, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father’s crown) in jeopardy.”

““The Little Mermaid” is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease Live!”), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (“Tony Bennett: An American Classic”), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) serving as executive producer.”

Source : Disney





