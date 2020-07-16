Liteboxer now available to pre-order from $1,495

Liteboxer a new physical, boxing trainer, fitness system o just under $1500, the system also requires a $29 a month subscription fee after your free three month trial expires. Liteboxer has been designed to combine rhythm technology with “killer workouts from top trainers” and uses a smart phone companion application which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

“Liteboxer is a first-of-its-kind connected fitness platform for the home that provides an engaging and unbeatable full-body boxing workout by combining advanced technology, music, and expert training in one platform.”

– Liteboxer’s Rhythm Technology™️ leverages patented technology to bring you a first-of-its-kind experience.

– Connect your tablet or phone for beat-driven boxing-based workouts to strengthen your body and mind.

– Liteboxer works with world-renowned boxing trainers who are ready to get you into shape.

Source : Liteboxer : Engadget

