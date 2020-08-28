Lister Stealth is a 666 horsepower SUV based on the Jaguar F?PACE SVR

Lister has unveiled a new high powered SUV, the Lister Stealth and the car is based on the Jaguar F‐PACE SVR and it comes with 666 horsepower.

The car is powered by a 5.0 litre super charged V8 that has 666 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque, this fives it a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 195 miles per hour.

To claim the title of Britain’s fastest SUV, the Stealth required a thorough update to the 5.0‐litre supercharged V8 engine found in the factory F‐PACE SVR. Our team of highly experienced engineers set to work on the engine and cooling system to ensure it delivers an outstanding 666bhp and 881Nm of torque – a 22% increase over the standard car.

We began the process with a custom‐built intercooler and high‐performance air filtration system for optimising combustion temperatures and airflow into the unit. Upgraded dual supercharger pulleys have the cumulative effect of forcing more air into the combustion chamber for unrivalled levels of performance for this vehicle segment.

You can find out more details about the Lister Stealth over at Lister at the link below, just 100 units of this unique SUV will be made with each on costing £109,950.

Source Lister

