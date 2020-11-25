Thermaltake PR32-D5 Plus liquid cooling system and Pacific MX1 Plus Water Block now available



Thermaltake has announced the availability of its new liquid cooling system, the PR32-D5 Plus together with the Pacific MX1 Plus Water Block. Offering a powerful pump head that can push coolant up to 15 feet high at its maximum speed and provides users with a flow rate of 1135 liter per hour. Other features of the system includes a 5 Level Speed control enabling users to manually control the pump’s speed, switching the pump speed depending on the computer’s loading and cooling requirements.

“Inspired by an All-in-One water block, the Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block is for those who are looking for a uniquely designed water block. It has a mirror finished top cover, which displays the 12 LEDs and creates a depth perception. It also has a copper base with a mirror finished anti-corrosive nickel plating that provides excellent heat transfer and preserves its out-of-the-box appearance.”

“Newly designed mounting stands ensured further stability while holding the 400 ml reservoir. The rotary cap design provides easy water looping options and delivers 16.8 million illumination colors, which is supported by TT RGB Plus Software. The 360-degree rotary cap allows users to adjust the positions of G 1/4 thread ports even after it mounts to the chassis, providing more flexibility during water-cooling builds.Shining through the rotary cap is 12 addressable LEDs allowing users to experience numerous lighting effects and 16.8 million color combinations through the TT RGB Plus software. “

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Thermaltake.

Source : Thermaltake : TPU

