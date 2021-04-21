JingPad A1 Linux tablet soon launching via Indiegogo



Linux users interested in using a tablet loaded with the latest Linux operating systems may be interested in the new JingPad A1 Linux tablet soon to be launching via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website offering prices with up to 40% off the recommended retail price. “The specs and materials of JingPad A1 are all consumer-level. 2K+Display/5G/Keyboard/Stylus! It is the first time that you can have a real consumer-level Linux device as your daily driver!”

Inspired by iPadOS and iPad Pro, JingPad is defined to be a tablet and a laptop too. Powered by JingOS, JingPad can run mobile apps (Android) and desktop apps (Linux). Check out the teaser video below to learn more about the Linux table. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet. The crowdfunding campaign is expected to start sometime during July 2021 and as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“JingPad A1 is the world’s first consumer-level Linux Tablet! We will start a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo in June and start shipping globally by the end of July! We love Linux, just like everyone else in the open-source world. But we hate running Linux on out-of-date devices. Why can’t we have a modern device for the open-source world? Introducing JingPad A1 to you today!”

Source : Liliputing : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals