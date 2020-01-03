ODROID-GO Advance Linux handheld games console $55

The ODROID-GO Advance is an affordable Linux handheld games console preloaded with Ubuntu 18.04 with the Linux kernel 4.4.189 and a user interface based on EmulationStation that will be available later this month during January 2020 but just $55. Check out the video below to learn more about the pocket-sized games console that can play both 16 and 32-bit retro games.

Equipped with a 64bit ARM low-power quad-core processor(MPU ;)) as well as wide-viewing-angle 3.5inch LCD the games console supports a wide variety of platforms including : atari2600, atari5200, atari7800, atarilynx, gamegear, gb, gba, gbc, mastersystem, megadrive, nes, pcengine, pcenginecd, psx, segacd, snes and psp.

For further details and preorder pricing jump over to the official ODROID-GO Advance product page by following the link below.

Source: Odroid : Liliputing

