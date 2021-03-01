Corsair KATAR PRO XT lightweight gaming mouse

Corsair has this week introduced a new precision ultra lightweight gaming mouse in the form of the KATAR PRO XT priced at just $30 together with an RGB edged gaming mouse which is now available to purchase priced at $50 in the form of the CORSAIR MM700 RGB. The KATAR PRO XT gaming mouse weighs just 73g, and features a compact, symmetric design and shape making it perfect for claw and fingertip grip styles says Corsair. The KATAR PRO XT is also the first CORSAIR mouse to implement new CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons, pre-tensioned to reduce button travel to a minimum, meaning every click from the KATAR PRO XT registers faster than ever.

In addition to QUICKSTRIKE buttons, the KATAR PRO XT is equipped with an 18,000 DPI optical sensor together with OMRON switches guaranteed for 50 million clicks. The KATAR PRO XT features six buttons, all programmable with CORSAIR iCUE software.

“Launching alongside the KATAR PRO XT, the iCUE MM700 RGB Extended Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad brings RGB lighting to your desktop, combining three-zone RGB lighting and a 930mm x 400mm (36.6″ x 15.8”) size that fits your mouse, keyboard, and more. The MM700 RGB is the first extended mouse pad from CORSAIR to incorporate RGB lighting, with three addressable zones and 360° of customizable lighting surrounding your desktop.

Use iCUE software to fully customize lighting and synchronize with the rest of your setup, or take advantage of simple push-button control to cycle through 12 onboard lighting profiles. The MM700 RGB’s glide-enhanced woven textile surface offers low friction for smooth tracking and pinpoint targeting, while an integrated USB hub with two ports provides convenient access to plug in peripherals such as a mouse or headset.”

Source : Corsair

