LG to showcase latest innovations at IFA

LG has announced that it will be attending this year’s IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany next month and it will be showcasing its latest innovations.

Things should be getting back to normal for many companies at this year’s IFA event after the Covid19 pandemic, and LG will be one of the companies returning to IFA.

LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations up-close and in-person at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany (September 2-6). Under the theme of Life, Reimagined – with the booth displaying LG’s vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles, and redefined experiences – the company will introduce an array of products that break new grounds in technology advancement as well as unique, new solutions and services designed to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

LG is thrilled to be returning to Berlin for IFA for the first time since 2019. Europe’s premier consumer electronics tradeshow is back on the ground in the German capital after a two-year hiatus and ready to again wow visitors from all over the world.

LG is also planning to showcase content from its IFA events online for people who cannot attend this year’s event. It will be interesting to see what new devices the company is launching. The event takes place between the 2nd and 6th of September

Source LG

