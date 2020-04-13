LG Style 3 smartphone launched in Japan

LG has launched a new smartphone in Japan, the LG Style 3 and the handset is equipped with a 6.1 inch display that comes with a QHD+ resolution.

Processing on the handset is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The LG Style 3 also comes with a microSD card slot which takes up to a 512GB card and it features a 3500 mAh, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a dual camera setup. The dual rear cameras include one 48 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera, the handset comes with Android 10.

The new Style 3 will come in a choice of two colors Mirror Black and Aurora White, it will be available in Japan in June, there are no details on pricing.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals