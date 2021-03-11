LG smartphones Android 11 update schedule revealed

LG has announced an update schedule for its Android 11 for some of its smartphones and it looks like some device will start to get updates in April.

The release schedule was published on LG’s website in Germany and the first device to get the update in April will be the Velvet 5G.

Here are a list of the devices that will be getting the Android 11 update and when it is expected:

Modellname Produktcode

(ohne Endung) Android 11 Rollout Status VELVET 5G LMG900EM bis April 2021 Testing G8X LMG850EMW bis Q2 2021 Testing VELVET 4G LMG910EMW bis Q3 2021 Testing G8S LMG810EAW bis Q3 2021 Testing WING LMF100EMW bis Q4 2021 Testing K52 LMK520EMW bis Q4 2021 Testing K42 LMK420EMW bis Q4 2021 Testing

As we can see from the list some devices will be getting the update in Q2 whilst others will have to wait until Q3 and Q4.

Source LG, Piunikaweb, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals