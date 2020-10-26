LG Q52 smartphone unveiled in South Korea

LG has launched a new smartphone in South Korea, the LG Q52 and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch punch hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, if you need some extra storage it also comes with a microSD card slot.

The new LG Q52 smartphone comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features a range of cameras, on the front there is a 13 megapixel camera doe Selfies and video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with MIL-STD-810G protection.

You can find out more details about the new LG Q52 smartphone over at LG at the link below, there are no details on when it will launch outside of South Korea.

Source LG

