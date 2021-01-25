LG K42 smartphone launched in India

The LG K42 smartphone launched back in September of last year and now the handset is launching in India.

The handset will retail for INR 10,990 in India which is about $150 and it will be available from tomorrow.

The LG K42 comes with a 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display and it features a MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device also comes with a microSD card slot and it features an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide, and two 2 megapixel camera.

The LG K42 will be available in a choice of two colors, green and grey and it comes with a two year warranty and includes a free screen replacement.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals