Megi is a magnetic levitating light that has launched via Kickstarter this month, equipped with voice control and a dimmable light bulb. Earlybird pledges are available from $129 offering a massive 44% saving off the recommended retail price, which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the innovative maglev technology, auto catch protection system and wireless charging base plate.

“Introducing Megi, an awe-inspiring floating lamp powered through the air like magic. As the name implies, Megi inspires memories of magic, mystery, and fantasy. Our busy lives and daily responsibilities are a heavy burden that we all carry. Watching Megi levitating in mid-air evokes a meditative feeling and helps you chill out after a busy day. Megi makes any room feel cozy with soothing ambient light that creates a calm, peaceful mood. Bring Megi home now!”

Features of the Megi magnetic levitating light inlcude :

– Megi is the world’s first floating lamp capable of 3 adjustable levels of brightness while floating like magic in mid-air. Easily brighten or dim the lamp with a single touch on the base or by using voice commands.

– Megi has a powerful integrated voice-control system. Based on your commands, you can just simply turn on/off the lamp or brighten/dim the light without leaving the comfort of your sofa or bed.

– This intriguing lamp provides great ambient lighting while amazing visitors with its unique metallic lampshade which levitates in mid-air. It’s more than a lamp, it’s an incredible sight and an interesting conversation starter.

– Megi has an enchanting modern minimalist design that easily fits into any interior design style in your living spaces. It is powerful enough to use in your living room, dining room, or kitchen and with its dimmable design, it is soft enough to be used as a nightlight at the bedside.

– Megi is safe around children and pets. The AI-powered electromagnetic field controls the safe operating temperature of the lamp and automatically detects any approaching conductive material in advance for auto power-cut.

Source : Kickstarter

