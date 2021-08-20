Lenovo ThinkSmart Core now available worldwide

After previously unveiling their new ThinkSmart Core earlier this year Lenovo has today announced that the ThinkSmart Core is now available worldwide and offers consumers and enterprise customers the companies first modular room kit for meeting spaces that enables both “flexibility and scalability” says Lenovo. The ThinkSmart Core is powered by the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform with 256GB SSD and is a certified solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, ThinkSmart Core is available in two room kit configurations.

“A 10.1-inch point-to-point touchscreen, the ThinkSmart Controller is powered by USB-C through a 10-meter cable3 and can detect whenever participants enter the room with its integrated infrared sensors. Its integrated stand offers both 30-degree or 60-degree viewing angles, while a 3.5mm headphone jack provides direct audio connection.”

– ThinkSmart Core + Controller: This kit is designed for workspaces that are already equipped with Teams-certified audio and visual devices.

– ThinkSmart Core Full Room Kit: The ThinkSmart Core compute device and Controller are paired with the ThinkSmart Cam and ThinkSmart Bar to offer high-quality video and immersive audio as well as smarter features for an improved collaboration experience. Supporting huddle rooms, boardrooms and home offices, this kit can be scaled up further with an added table-top mic.

“ThinkSmart Core Kit comes with a year of Lenovo’s value-added software and services, including a license for ThinkSmart Manager Premium, Lenovo’s collaboration management software suite, and ThinkSmart Professional Services: Deploy and Maintain.”

“The purpose built ThinkSmart Core compute device is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processor and delivers connectivity to support most meeting room configurations. Core includes Intel Iris Xe graphics and supports two 4K front of room displays via HDMI ports, 4K cameras, USB audio and a room whiteboard camera. Smart integrated cable management and VESA mount compatibility means the device can be discretely located virtually anywhere in the meeting room.”

Source : Lenovo

