Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable 12.3 inch convertible laptop



The new Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable tablet showcased at CES 2021 this week, is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor supported by 16GB LPDDR4x memory, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. Other features include Intel Iris Xe graphics and as the name suggests a detachable screen that can be used as a table when preferred, wide-angle viewing on a 400-nit screen with narrow bezels and WiFi 6 connectivity.

“The ThinkPad X12 Detachable is built for professionals who are in the office one day and in the field another. It’s ultrathin, with the tablet alone measuring less than 9mm in depth, and lightweight with both the tablet and optional keyboard together weighing just over 2.5lbs / 1.2kg. Plus, with all-day battery life, you can get through meetings and customer visits without having to recharge. But when you do need more juice, Rapid Charge technology will take you up to 80% in just 60 minutes.”

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable tablet also includes an updated suite of built-in ThinkShield security solutions, as well as AI and biometric security features to keep your data secure. “ThinkPad laptops are tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure they run in extreme conditions. “

Features of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable laptop :

– A powerful 12.3″ windows detachable tablet

– Runs up to the latest Intel processors

– Use a pen to sketch, take notes, and sign documents

– Optional folio keyboard to transform to a laptop

– Highly mobile device with enhanced security and performance

– Lightweight, alternative to your business laptop

– Offers the ideal choice for professionals in the field

Source : Lenovo

