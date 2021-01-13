New Lenovo Legion gaming laptops announced at CES 2021



Lenovo has introduced new gaming laptops at CES 2021 this week in the form of the Lenovo Legion 7 laptop with 16-inch display, the 16-inch Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, the 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7, and the Lenovo Legion 5 available in two screen sizes. Pricing and availability of the new Lenovo gaming laptops :

– The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop will start at 1669.99 USD and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop is expected to be available starting May 2021 and pricing is not available at this time.

– The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptop (known as the Lenovo Legion 5P previously) will start at 999.99 USD and is expected to be available starting March 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion 5 laptop available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size will start at 769.99 USD and is expected to be available starting March 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station will start at 89.99 USD and is expected to be available starting April 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset will start at 99.99 USD and is expected to be available starting April 2021.

– The AMD-based Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop will start at 669.99 USD and is expected to be available starting June 2021.

– The Lenovo Legion H200 Gaming Headset will start at 49.99 USD and is expected to be available starting April 2021.

The Lenovo Legion 7 laptop features machine learning via the systems of the new Lenovo Legion AI Engine and powered by the eight cores of up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processor, with 80WHr power capacity and Rapid Charge Boost. Features include the ability to install up to a next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Series laptop GPU, optional Wi-Fi 6 Killer AX1650 module, and a HD webcam (720p) with E-Shutter. The new laptop also features Coldfront 3.0, Lenovo’s Vapor Chamber technology that’s up to 63 percent larger gen-to-gen and liquid metal thermal compounds.

“In 2021, Lenovo Legion brings consumers even more savage gaming performance with innovations in hardware and software. These new Lenovo Legion laptops are expertly-crafted with intelligent Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 thermals for an increased airflow of up to 18 percent gen-to-gen to better manage the heat and noise generated by all that raw processing power. Lower system temperatures allow for optimized performance and all-day mobility with a long-lasting battery life. Multiple sensors are placed on the CPU, GPU, rear and side thermal vents, as well as on the SSD memory card and palm rest to fire off information every nanosecond to predict your system’s thermal curve for hours of gaming with zero throttling. To further dissipate heat, we’ve expanded the copper heat sink system for up to 82 percent more thermal fin area gen-to-gen and drilled copious holes into the laptop’s bottom cover and even under the keyboard to keep things cooler. So put this new Lenovo Legion’s gaming hardware through its paces, it’s built to take it.”

Source : Lenovo

