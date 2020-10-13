Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop



Lenovo has introduced a new laptop for select markets around the world in the form of the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon offering a QHD display, and power provided by up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Slim 7i Carbon laptop has also been rigorously tested for durability, subjected to nine military-grade tests to ensure it will withstand whatever you throw at it.

“Co-engineered with Intel, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13″) presents the best of all worlds, combining featherweight portability with ultradurable strength, and featuring the Intel Evo platform for the perfect blend of performance, responsiveness, battery life, and stunning visuals. It weighs less than 2.2lbs and features military-grade durability, a luxurious QHD display, all-day battery life, and more—all finished in chic Moon White.”

“Enjoy exceptional experience anywhere, with the Intel Evo platform. Co-engineered by Lenovo and Intel®, this sleek laptop offers the remarkable responsiveness of 11th Gen Intel Core processors, lightning-fast Gigabit speeds with Intel WiFi 6, and a Thunderbolt 4 port for speedy transfers and charging. With Intel Iris Xe graphics, you’ll enjoy stunningly vivid colors and crisp, detailed images—plus excellent graphics performance, at up to 3.5x faster. All while high-efficiency thermal components minimize heat build-up.”

Source : Lenovo : Liliputing

