Lenovo K12 smartphones launching December 9th

Lenovo will be announcing some new smartphones later this month, the company will unveil their new K12 range of smartphones on the 9th of December.

There are expected to be a number of different models in the Lenovo K12 Series range, with at least two models, maybe more.

Previous rumors have suggested that there will be a Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro handset in the range, the exact specifications are not known as yet.

We will have more information on the new Lenovo K12 range of smartphones when they are made official at the Lenovo press event on the 9th of December.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals