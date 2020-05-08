Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet launches from $300

Lenovo has announced the imminent availability of its new Lenovo Chromebook Duet (10.1″) 2 in 1 tablet priced from $300. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet can be used as a laptop with a full-sized keyboard, or as a 10.1″ tablet when the keyboard is detached.

The tablet features a 10.1″ display with thin 9.13mm bezels and a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixxels in 400 nits brightness, for sharp details and color says Lenovo. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T Octa-Core processor supported by ARM G72 MP3 800GHz, the tablet is equipped with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of eMCP storage together with an eight megapixel autofocus rear camera and two megapixel fixed focus front camera.

“The Lenovo Chromebook Duet boots in as fast as eight seconds*, so you’re always moments away from being ready to work or play. Its verified boot helps keep your files virus-free, while automatic updates run seamlessly in the background.”

“Log in with your Google account to experience the streamlined Chrome OS. Be productive with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. Access the Google Play Store for the best of tablet-optimized gaming and entertainment apps. Plus, your Chromebook purchase includes a 12 month, 100GB membership of Google One*. Your membership includes 100GB of storage, access to experts, and other benefits—all in a plan you can share with your family.”

Features of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet :

– Use as a tablet or laptop – unique design with detachable keyboard you can take anywhere

– Mobile & convenient 10 inch FHD IPS touchscreen

– Boots in under 10 seconds & runs automatic updates in background

– Unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design & sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover

– Free 12 month Google One membership that includes 100 GB of storage

For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Lenovo online store by following the link below.

Source : Lenovo : Liliputing

