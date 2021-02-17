Geeky Gadgets

Amazing LEGO Wrapping Factory

LEGO Wrapping Factory Wrapping presents can become a little bit of a chore close to the holiday season, but the team at The Brick Wall have you covered and have created an awesome automatic wrapping machine from Lego components. The Brick Wall YouTube channel has published a video demonstrating their awesome LEGO Wrapping Factory build, check it out below.

“The biggest Lego Wrapping Factory built so far by The Brick Wall. Wrapping presents will never be the same! Fascinating project. Your support is appreciated- like and Subscribe”

Mega Size:
Length: 72 inch / 183 cm
Height: 20 inch / 51 cm
Depth: 28 inch / 71 cm
I almost ran out of Lego pieces.
Number of Motors: 19
Number of BuWizz: 4
EV3: 1

Source : The Brick Wall : Adafruit

