Amazing LEGO Wrapping Factory

Wrapping presents can become a little bit of a chore close to the holiday season, but the team at The Brick Wall have you covered and have created an awesome automatic wrapping machine from Lego components. The Brick Wall YouTube channel has published a video demonstrating their awesome LEGO Wrapping Factory build, check it out below.

"The biggest Lego Wrapping Factory built so far by The Brick Wall. Wrapping presents will never be the same! Fascinating project.

Mega Size:

Length: 72 inch / 183 cm

Height: 20 inch / 51 cm

Depth: 28 inch / 71 cm

I almost ran out of Lego pieces.

Number of Motors: 19

Number of BuWizz: 4

EV3: 1

Source : The Brick Wall : Adafruit

