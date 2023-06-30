BORING LED modular desk light with fast wireless charging base $89

The BORING light is thankfully nothing like its name and offers a smart LED desk light complete with fast charging wireless charger in its base. The magnetic modular design of the desk lamp allows you to quickly and change its light source from desolate to ambient light, light sword or screen light bar depending on your needs.

Featuring eye care lighting together with an integrated battery that provides up to 7 hours of use for portable use when needed the slide rail design allows for height adjustment, and the lamp arm rotates 360° degrees for perfect illumination, exactly where you need it. Early access pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $89 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates). Offering a 44% saving off the recommended retail price.

“The BORING Lamp is equipped with 60 high-quality LED beads and stepless dimming technology for customizable brightness. Adjust the color temperature to your needs, from 3200K and 5200K. With IEC/TR 62471 international certification, the Boring Lamp provides low blue-light levels that won’t strain your eyes. Plus, with a CRI of 98+, it offers constant and even light without flickering or screen glare, preserving your vision.”

LED Desk light

“The BORING desk light’s solid colors and flowing multi-color effects are perfect for creating a unique atmosphere in your home, whether you’re watching a movie, gaming, or hosting friends. Featuring a built-in mic that syncs with the beat of your music or even clapping and stomps- the perfect way to set the tone anywhere you need it.”

Assuming that the BORING funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the BORING desk light project study the promotional video below.

“From the ground-breaking magnetic modular design to the stepless dimming technology, the lamp offers features that are both innovative and highly functional. Crafted from high-quality materials, the lamp is built to last and provide long-lasting value to its users.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the desk light, jump over to the official BORING crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



