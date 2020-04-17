Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Mujjo slate green leather iPhone cases

By

Mujjo iPhone 11 Pro cases

Smartphone accessory maker Mujjo has unveiled their latest range of iPhone 11 cases finished in Slate Green. Priced at around €50 the wallets are available with an optional credit card pouch on the rear, capable of carrying 2 to 3 credit cards depending on your needs.

“We like to keep things simple, the slim profile is fully wrapped with our acclaimed full-grain leather – co-developed to create durable finishes that get more beautiful with wear – to offer protection from everyday knocks and bumps while adding a warmer and ‘grippier’ feel.”

“We’ve fully wrapped the cases with premium quality full-grain leather that ages beautifully to create what we feel are our best cases yet, a super-slim profile and clean silhouette following the contours of the device, the result is a well-balanced design that feels inherently right.”

leather iphone case

“The case interiors are lined with the finest Japanese microfiber, a slim, super-strong fabric that is also exceptionally lightweight. With a sophisticated, satin-like finish, this material provides luxurious padded comfort for your iPhone 11 Pro.”

“Designed with fuss-free travel in mind – a Mujjo original praised for its functionality and form. Combining two of your daily carry essentials into one sleek package, able to hold 2 or 3 of your cards, such as ID and bank cards, this leather wallet cover protects your iPhone and eliminates the need for bulky pockets.”

Source : Mujjo

Filed Under: Apple iPhone Accessories

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals