Mujjo slate green leather iPhone cases

Smartphone accessory maker Mujjo has unveiled their latest range of iPhone 11 cases finished in Slate Green. Priced at around €50 the wallets are available with an optional credit card pouch on the rear, capable of carrying 2 to 3 credit cards depending on your needs.

“We like to keep things simple, the slim profile is fully wrapped with our acclaimed full-grain leather – co-developed to create durable finishes that get more beautiful with wear – to offer protection from everyday knocks and bumps while adding a warmer and ‘grippier’ feel.”

“We’ve fully wrapped the cases with premium quality full-grain leather that ages beautifully to create what we feel are our best cases yet, a super-slim profile and clean silhouette following the contours of the device, the result is a well-balanced design that feels inherently right.”

“The case interiors are lined with the finest Japanese microfiber, a slim, super-strong fabric that is also exceptionally lightweight. With a sophisticated, satin-like finish, this material provides luxurious padded comfort for your iPhone 11 Pro.”

“Designed with fuss-free travel in mind – a Mujjo original praised for its functionality and form. Combining two of your daily carry essentials into one sleek package, able to hold 2 or 3 of your cards, such as ID and bank cards, this leather wallet cover protects your iPhone and eliminates the need for bulky pockets.”

Source : Mujjo

