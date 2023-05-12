A new way to learn to play music while gaming

If you have tried to learn how to play music on a keyboard or instrument but have perhaps hit a wall or found it a little tricky. You might be interested in a new way to learn how to play music by using games as the key to the learning process. The Midikidi keyboard has been specifically designed to provide a gamified learning experience and features a smart piano learning assistant companion application and is compatible with paper sheet music.

Early adopter pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $142 or £121 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the regular price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“You’d like you and your family to learn music and to be able to play an instrument—most likely, the piano, which is the most emblematic music instrument in the world. But there are two major obstacles: piano lessons are expensive and don’t go easy on your personal finances, and you and your family feel discouraged by how difficult the learning process is, taking years of practice to learn and acquire any meaningful skills.”

Learn to play music while gaming

“We are proud to introduce you to Midikidi, a Bluetooth MIDI keyboard that works as an intelligent piano learning and playing assistant that actually helps piano beginners in the K-12 stage to start playing the piano in minutes—really! While conventional piano lessons are typically seen as intimidating and somewhat dull, Midikidi creates a whole new atmosphere to learn how to play the piano. Designed for Beginners, this unique keyboard has a colorful backlight, a variety of streamer special effects, and a beautifully illuminated keyboard that dynamically brightens each key whenever it should be played.”

If the Midikidi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Midikidi a new way to learn to play music project consider the promotional video below.

“By working almost like a game in which you needs to pay attention to the keys as they light up and play accordingly, Midikidi turns piano lessons into an exciting gamified experience. You won’t even feel like you’re studying music—but you will be actually learning music and acquiring piano skills.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the a new way to learn to play music, jump over to the official Midikidi crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





