Learn to code with the KittenBot Python Education Kit $30



If you are looking for a small computer to teach coding and students more about the Internet of things, you may be interested in the KittenBot Future Board ESP32 AIOT Python Education Kit which is now available to purchase from the official Kitten Bot website priced at $30. The learning kit features a 160x128 full-color TFT screen, enabling you to create a variety of interesting works with real-time feedback and interaction. The built-in WiFi and Bluetooth module allow you to easily explore IoT applications. The edge-connectors are identical to BBC Micro:bit, enabling users to easily transition to a new ecosystem without having to readapt their knowledge.

“Every kid deserves a bright and meaningful future, thus we have designed the Future Board, a main control board that is specifically developed for educational purposes. The Future Board is an ESP32-WROVER-B based educational hardware suitable for kids to learn and experience hot topics such as IoT and AI.”

Features of the $30 KittenBot Future Board ESP32 AIOT Python Education Kit include:

– Supports both graphical (Kittenblock, based on Scratch3.0) and text-based programming(KittenCode for Python3 and MicroPython programming).

– A full-color screen means that all visual feedback, such as sensor readings will be real-time and easy to read.

– The speech recognition module is able to recognize Chinese and English.

– On-board speaker and RGB LED provide more visual-audio feedback, bringing more flexibility to your work.

– Runs on specially designed FutureOS GUI, allows storage expansion via SD card slot, and more importantly, realizes functions such as storing multiple programs and choosing which one to run.

– Unique semi-clap design

– The front side is covered by exquisite ABS plastic to stabilize the screen and make it more aesthetic.

– The backside is exposed on purpose to let educators and individuals teach and understand knowledge about sensors and circuitry directly and to minimize the board volume.

– The two antennas on the top give the board a more futuristic appearance.

Source : Kitten Bot : Adafruit

