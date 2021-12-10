Learn Machine Learning and AI in new NVIDIA course

NVIDIA has partnered with iD Tech to create a new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Course that will be starting in February 2022, with scholarships available based on need. “Our Scholarship Programs have provided tens of thousands of educational experiences to underserved students to attend iD Tech programs” explains NVIDIA.

The brand-new certification program is based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano mini PC system and offers a bootcamp-style virtual course for students ages 13-19 who are looking to boost their Python skills and dive into AI with no pre-requisites needed and consists of one lesson per week across 10 weeks.

During the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Certification you will :

– Understand key machine learning and computer vision concepts

– Build and train models using the Jetson Nano and Python

– Explore and develop programs incorporating Artificial Intelligence

– Develop a portfolio to share with potential universities or employers

– Use data collection techniques to create custom datasets and train neural networks

Tuition includes:

– Insights and project demos from NVIDIA and iD Tech

– Job-ready Python and machine learning skills in a high-growth market

– Portfolio to share with potential employers

– Official certificate recognizing your skills and success

– NVIDIA Jetson Nano and developer kit

“Get into Python, machine learning, computer vision, and neural networks with the NVIDIA Jetson Nano. You’ll have a small computing powerhouse, a webcam, and the resources to push Python further than ever before. Train the machine to train itself, and it will be recognizing image features before you know it. Cat or croissant? Labradoodle or fried chicken? Healthy body or early cancer detection?

As you progress through cutting-edge projects from both NVIDIA and iD Tech, you’ll see how starting with the Jetson Nano for your machine learning journey can lead to insights and even breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and advanced engineering fields. From detecting objects in pictures and recognizing actions, to creating code that can react to different visual stimuli, you’ll build a portfolio that will leave a lasting impression—and you’ll gain an official certificate from NVIDIA. Upon completion of this program, NVIDIA will review each student’s final project to determine eligibility for the certificate.”

Source : NVIDIA

