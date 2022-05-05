Last Minute Deal: TransferCloud Premium Lite

We have an awesome last-minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, the TransferCloud Premium Lite.

The TransferCloud Premium Lite is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39, which is a saving of 60% off the normal price.

Download 2 files at once, while queuing up 5 items

Transfer directly to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, & more

Perform individual file transfers of up to 10GB

Get your files faster thanks to unlimited bandwidth Trying to download an album or a movie but don’t have any more space on your hard drive? Send it straight to the cloud with TransferCloud. This file transfer service enables you to download torrents and URL files directly to your personal cloud – be it Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or just about anywhere else. All you have to do is paste a web link, torrent, or magnet, wait for the secure download, then just upload to the cloud location of your choosing. No more low disk memory notices.

Details & Requirements 2 concurrent downloads

5 queue slots

10GB transfers max size

Unlimited bandwidth

Supports transfers to Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, Mega, OpenDrive, FTP, and DAV

